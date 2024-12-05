This Blank 'Pure White' Canvas Expected To Sell For Over $1.5 Million

A blank "pure white" canvas by minimalist American painter Robert Ryman, valued at over $1.5 million, is heading to auction in Germany. The 1970 artwork, titled General 52" x 52"- a reference to its dimensions-will be available for bidding at the Ketterer Kunst auction house in Berlin on December 6 and 7, the New York Post reported.

While the canvas appears blank, it is actually painted with white enamel and enamelac, materials typically used for metal surfaces. This choice of medium creates a delicate finish, so sensitive that the piece cannot be transported for viewing prior to the auction, according to the auction house.

"The material is very sensitive and the smallest traces in the flawless surface would immediately reduce the value of the work significantly," said the auction house in a statement. "That's why we are not sending it on a journey."

Although the piece may appear blank, it invites viewers to uncover deeper meaning. "White is not always white. The white colour reveals the light, movement, and structure of the material," explained Simone Wichmann, an expert at Ketterer Kunst.

Wichmann further noted that Ryman's work transforms the viewer into an active participant. "The viewer is challenged and becomes the creator of the art," she said.

Ryman's minimalist works, while often divisive, have achieved significant acclaim and commanded high prices, with some selling for millions. Remarkably, Ryman was a self-taught artist who worked as a security guard at the Museum of Modern Art in New York before earning recognition for his innovative and thought-provoking pieces.

This auction follows a series of provocative art sales that have fueled public debate. Just last month, Maurizio Cattelan's Comedian- a banana duct-taped to a wall- sold for $6.2 million, only to be eaten by the buyer, a cryptocurrency entrepreneur.

