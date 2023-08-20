'Thieves': Tourists Fume After Being Charged Rs 64,390 For Shrimp And Drinks At Mykonos Restaurant

The tourist wrote their grievances on Tripadvisor

A group of Italian tourists ended up paying 711 Euros (Rs 64,390) for four drinks and a dish at a restaurant in Greece. Tourists have branded the Mykonos eatery DK Oyster as "thieves" following an expensive visit.

The tourists claim that they ordered a cocktail, three glasses of orange juice and a medium portion of squids and shrimp. The tourist wrote their grievances on Tripadvisor that's now going viral on the internet.

An Italian user on Trip Advisor described the prices as "abusive" and called the restaurant the "biggest cheaters and thieves in Mykonos".

According to the review, the diners decided to stop by DK Oyster after staffers invited them to sit there for free, only to be handed out a huge bill.

"We were convinced to sit there for free and at no point were we informed about the abusive price of the food and drinks. We drank three orange juices, one Aperol Spritz and a medium portion of squids and shrimps, and at the end, I needed to pay 711,00 euros (£610)," the tourist wrote about their experience.

"They are the biggest cheaters and thieves of Mykonos. They offer the food without explaining the details. They transformed our experience into a horrible one. They damage the image of Mykonos."

"If I had time I would have called the police but we needed to return to the ship. They should be closed!!!! Never stop there, there are other much, much cheaper options even paying for the sunbed."

DK Oyster, which is on Mykonos' Platis Gialos beach describes itself as where "luxury and style finally find their most deserving destination". However, the eatery has had a string of complaints over the years from people unaware of its large bills for meals and drinks.

Last year, a US couple made headlines after they were charged $510 for a dozen oysters and four drinks, New York Post reported. Another couple claimed that the seafood depot had slapped them with a $570 tab for a "quick snack."



