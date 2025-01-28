Tucker Carlson, a prominent conservative American pundit and former Fox News anchor, has unleashed a bombshell accusation against the Joe Biden administration, alleging that they attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin. This extraordinary claim was made during the latest episode of Carlson's podcast, "The Tucker Carlson Show," where he was engaged in a conversation with American writer and journalist Matt Taibbi.

Carlson's assertion is nothing short of sensational, and he quoted former US Secretary of State Tony Blinken as an example of someone who was pushing for a real war and trying to kill Putin. "The Biden administration did, they tried to kill Putin," Carlson said, adding "which is insane" and "that's demented, that you would even think of something like that. So why were they? Because chaos is a screen that protects them".

🇺🇸🇷🇺 Tucker Carlson said that the Biden administration tried to kill Vladimir Putin



The goal is to start World War III and sow chaos. Carlson said this during an interview with journalist Matt Taibbi. pic.twitter.com/k7STerZxFg — Маrina Wolf (@volkova_ma57183) January 28, 2025

It's worth noting that Carlson's claim is not backed by any concrete evidence, and his statement has sparked widespread controversy. He was ousted from Fox News in 2023 during when the network was facing legal issues over its airing of inaccurate claims of electoral fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential race.

The Biden administration has not yet responded to these allegations, but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has commented on the matter, stating that the Russian special services are taking all necessary measures to ensure Putin's safety.

"The Russian special services are constantly taking all the necessary measures to ensure public safety, and, of course, the safety of those who are under state protection. This concerns first and foremost the head of the state”, Peskov said.

Carlson's history of parroting Kremlin talking points and criticising US military aid for Ukraine has raised eyebrows, and his recent comments have only added fuel to the fire. He has even said “You can't say it enough, Ukraine is not a democracy. … In American terms, you would call Ukraine a tyranny.” His sit-down interview in Moscow with Putin and his subsequent interview with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have been widely criticised.

