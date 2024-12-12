Awkward Squirrels To Goofy Frogs: The Funniest Wildlife Photos Of 2024

An image of a squirrel caught in a hilariously awkward moment was crowned the winner of this year's Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. The winning shot, titled ‘Stuck Squirrel' by Milko Marchetti, beat more than 9,000 entries, making it the standout from the largest pool of submissions in the competition's decade-long history.

Mr Marchetti's photo captured the comical instant a red squirrel was mid-motion, its legs at an improbable angle while entering its hide in the trunk of a tree. The organisers revealed the winners on Tuesday.

The competition's organisers shortlisted 45 entries for the final round, where a panel selected the overall winner along with nine category champions.

Funniest Wildlife Photos Of 2024

‘Mantis Flamenca' by Jose Mighel Gallego Molina

Shot by Spanish photographer Jose Mighel Gallego Molina, this picture took home the top prize in the Insects Category. The image, captured in Pantano el Sitjar, Spain, shows a Flemish Mantis poised dramatically, as though performing a flamenco dance.

‘Whiskered Tern Crash Landing' by Damyan Petkov

Winner of the Birds Category, the image shows a whiskered tern faceplanting onto a rock while its companion looks on, bewildered.



‘Smooching Owlets' by Sarthak Ranganadhan

Sixteen-year-old Indian photographer Sarthak Ranganadhan won the Nikon Junior category winner. He captured two spotted owlets in a moment of apparent parental embarrassment as their offspring grinned beside them.

‘Shake Ruffle Rattle and Roll' by Tapani Linnanmaki

This People's Choice winner from Finland shows a white-tailed eagle fluffing its feathers in a series of hilarious poses.



‘Unexpected Role Swap' by Przemyslaw Jakubczyk

A fish appears to chase a bald eagle in the award-winning photo Unexpected Role Swap by Polish photographer Przemyslaw Jakubczyk. The shot, taken at Szczecin Lagoon in Poland, clinched the top prize in the Fish and Other Aquatic Animals category.

‘Awkward Smiley Frog' by Kingston Tam

Kingston Tam's delightfully awkward photo of a frog sporting what looks like a goofy grin has earned him the Nikon Young Photographer award at this year's Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

All category winners and highly-commended entries of the amusing Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards in the Winners Gallery can be viewed here.