These Are The 5 Rules Of Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump Debate

The debate, hosted by US broadcaster ABC, will be aired live at 6:30 am IST with no audience present in the room. ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate it. It will run for 90 minutes and have two commercial breaks.

The candidates' mics will be on only when it is their turn to speak and will be muted otherwise. The questions will only be asked by the moderators and will not be shared with the candidates priorly.

There will be no opening statements by the candidates. They will get two minutes each to answer every question and the opponent will get two minutes for a counter. They will also get an extra minute for "a follow-up, clarification, or response". Both the candidates will give a two-minute closing statement. Donald Trump will go last as decided after a virtual coin toss.

Both the candidates will be given a pen, pad of paper and water bottle with no props and pre-written notes allowed. They will stand behind their podiums throughout the debate.