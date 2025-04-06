There's A Penthouse Atop World's Skinniest Tower. It's Being Sold For...

A four-level penthouse perched atop Manhattan's Steinway Tower - the world's skinniest skyscraper - has hit the market for $110 million. It is the most expensive home currently listed for sale in New York City.

Spanning 11,480 square feet across the 80th to 83rd floors, the quadplex residence offers sweeping views of the skyline and Central Park from one of the tallest and most iconic residential towers in the Western Hemisphere.

The announcement of the listing was first reported by Bloomberg. The soaring unit, named Penthouse 80, occupies the pinnacle of 111 West 57th Street, a 1,428-foot-tall landmark on Billionaires' Row. With a height-to-width ratio of 24:1, Steinway Tower is officially the skinniest skyscraper in the world - far outpacing the Empire State Building's 1:3 ratio.

Designed by Studio Sofield, the suggested layout of the condo includes five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and 618 square feet of exterior terraces. Each of the building's residences occupies at least a full floor, but Penthouse 80 takes up four entire levels - a rarity in Manhattan real estate.

The first floor, situated on the 80th story, features a grand entry hall and a south-facing kitchen with direct access to a private terrace. The second level houses four bedrooms - each with ensuite baths - along with a lounge and a wet bar. The third floor is entirely devoted to a massive 2,800-square-foot primary suite with dual bathrooms clad in gray and white onyx.

Finally, the top floor, nicknamed the "crown suite," is designed for entertaining, having a bar, a private screening room, a service kitchen and another outdoor terrace.

Although the condo is currently vacant, the $110 million asking price includes a full buildout, should the buyer choose to go for a personalised redesign.

"This very healthy luxury spring market," lead broker Nikki Field of Sotheby's International Realty told Bloomberg. "We had no excuses to delay the launch." Ms Field added that the listing was strategically held back until market conditions were strong enough to support its value.

The building itself has undergone a transformation in recent months. Since taking over sales in the summer of 2024, Ms Field and her team at Sotheby's have rebranded, repriced and restaffed the tower - a move that appears to be paying off.

The brokerage claims $187 million in deals are currently under contract, with eight units already in play this year, including Penthouse 72, last listed at $56 million.

Ms Field, who also famously handled Jeff Bezos's penthouse purchase at 212 Fifth Avenue, told The NY Post, "I'm looking for Jeff Bezos 2.0 at 111."

Penthouse 80 was originally two duplex units, but was combined into one grand quadplex to meet the growing appetite of ultra-high-net-worth buyers.

"We've all been to very luxurious places, but I wanted to create a building that could not be anywhere else in the world," Studio Sofield founder William Sofield told CNN in 2022. "I wanted to create a very distinct experience that could only be had in New York."