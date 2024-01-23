'There Wasn't A Moment...': Freed Hostages In Testimony On Hamas Captivity

Fourteen women hostages are still being held in Gaza, according to an AFP tally. (File)

Two freed Israeli women hostages on Tuesday gave testimony to a parliamentary hearing on sexual violence on the abuse they experienced while being held captive by Hamas militants in Gaza.

"I was there 51 days and there wasn't a moment that we didn't go through abuse of any kind," said Aviva Siegel, who was taken hostage on October 7.

Siegel, 62, told the hearing on sexual violence during the Israel-Hamas conflict that militants had turned both women and men hostages into "dolls on a string that they can do with them what they please, whenever they please".

"I saw it with my own eyes. I didn't just see, I felt the women as if they were my daughters," she said.

Siegel said male hostages were suffering equally in captivity.

"The men are also going through what the women are experiencing... They are also dolls on a string," she said.

Chen Goldstein-Almog, another freed hostage, said she had seen fellow female hostages miss periods during their captivity.

She said this may have been due to "the difficult conditions in captivity", but added that she feared that "heaven forbid they get pregnant".

The biggest fear the captives had was of being abandoned by the Israeli authorities, added Goldstein-Almog, 48.

"The feeling there is that you're forgotten, that they've given up on you," she told the meeting via video link.

Both women were freed during a seven-day humanitarian pause in late November that led to the release of 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for aid deliveries into Gaza and the freeing of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, carried out an unprecedented attack on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

During the attack Palestinian militants also seized about 250 hostages. Israel says around 132 remain in besieged Gaza, including the bodies of at least 28 dead hostages, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli data.

Fourteen women hostages are still being held in Gaza, according to an AFP tally.

Accounts of sexual violence emerged from the October 7 attack but a scarcity of survivor testimonies and forensic evidence made it difficult to assess their scale.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met a group of freed hostages last month, saying after the meeting that he had been told "about cases of sexual abuse and cruel rapes".

In response to the attack, Israel has launched a relentless offensive in Gaza that has killed at least 25,490 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest toll issued Tuesday by Gaza's health ministry.

