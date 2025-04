"There Is Tension Between India, Pakistan But...": Donald Trump On J&K Attack

India and Pakistan will figure out relations between themselves, US President Donald Trump said on Friday as tensions soared between the two neighboring countries after a terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam that was the worst in nearly two decades.

Trump, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, cited historical conflict in the region and said he knew both countries' leaders, but did not answer when asked whether he would contact them.

"They'll get it figured out one way or the other," he said as he traveled aboard his plane. "There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been."

On Tuesday, 26 men were killed at a tourist site in Kashmir, shot dead in a meadow. India has said there were Pakistani elements to the attack, a claim Islamabad denies.

Relations between the two South Asian nations have deteriorated in the days following the attack, with India setting aside a critical water sharing pact and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines. Their trade is also at risk.

On Friday, Indian stock markets fell on fears of fresh tensions as Indian authorities searched for terrorists in the region, before markets recovered some losses.

