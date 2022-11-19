Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Jailed For 11 Years Over Fraud

Elizabeth Holmes, who is pregnant, will not have to surrender herself until April next year.

Fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to just over 11 years in prison for defrauding investors with her Silicon Valley startup firm Theranos.

Holmes, who is pregnant, will not have to surrender herself until April next year, ordered US District Judge Edward Davila in a courtroom in San Jose, California.

The Theranos founder was convicted on four counts in January for persuading investors over 15 years that she had developed a revolutionary medical device before the company flamed out.

