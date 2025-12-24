"The Vlog... Is Over": YouTuber Adam The Woo Shared Holiday Video Before Death

YouTuber and travel vlogger Adam Williams, popularly known as Adam the Woo, left fans in shock after posting a cheerful holiday video just a day before his body was discovered at his Florida home.

In the festive vlog, filmed in Celebration, Florida, Williams took fans on a tour of Walt Disney World Resort, showing Christmas-themed areas, decorative lights, and seasonal attractions, alongside a friend dressed as the Grinch.

Toward the end, he smiled warmly at the camera, signing off with the words, "Thanks for watching, see you in the next video. The vlog... is over."

Williams, 51, was known for his popular travel and theme‑park vlog channels, including The Daily Woo which has over 750K subscribers, where he documented adventures from around the US and abroad.

Fellow YouTuber Mike "German in Venice" Khezri said he spoke with Adam on Sunday about filming more Christmas content together, The NY Post reported. However, the next day, Khezri became worried when Adam didn't answer his calls or opened the door.

According to another YouTuber friend, Videobob Moseley, Khezri borrowed a ladder and looked through Adam's third-story window, where he saw him unconscious in bed. Khezri immediately alerted the police.

At around 12:24 pm, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office went to Adam's home in Celebration, near Orlando, Florida, for a welfare check, but they couldn't reach Adam as the house was locked. Later, at 2:53 pm, they returned after someone reported an unattended death.

Deputies and Fire Rescue then entered the house and confirmed that Adam had died, but they have not revealed the cause of his death.

Khezri wrote, "Today we lost an icon in the YouTube world. I looked up to you. You inspired me you are part of the reason that I started YouTube thank you. Rest in peace my friend."

Justin Scarred, a fellow YouTuber, mourned his friend's death. "He was a wonderful person, a true friend to me whenever I needed him, and I genuinely don't know what to do without him," he wrote on Facebook while sharing a carousel of photos, adding, "And I'm telling you, from a front row seat; he was the best. One of a kind. Irreplaceable."

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of Adam's death. No other information has been made public.