The Next War Could Begin In Space Within 5 Years, Experts Warn

A war in space could break out within the next five years as countries develop weapons to target satellites, experts have warned, according to a report by The Telegraph.

Britain and its allies are already preparing for the threat, with companies that once focused on commercial space projects now working on military technology.

Astroscale, a British company founded to remove space debris, is involved in classified military programmes. Orbit Fab, which develops satellite refuelling technology, is also working with the Ministry of Defence on "defensive and offensive capabilities in space".

Dr Julia Balm of King's College London's Freeman Air and Space Institute said allied nations were being "targeted" in space by adversaries "on a daily basis".

"We are looking at conflict emerging not only in the domain, but in the next five years," she said at a meeting organised by Astroscale in London this week.

Satellites Could Become Targets

A major attack on satellites could disrupt GPS, internet services, television broadcasts, weather forecasting and air traffic control. Banking and other essential services could also suffer, potentially bringing modern life to a standstill.

Russia and China have raised concerns with their activities in orbit. US intelligence agencies believe a Russian satellite launched in 2022, Cosmos 2553, may carry components of a nuclear device, although this has not been confirmed.

A nuclear explosion in space could damage thousands of satellites through radiation and high-energy particles, potentially making parts of Earth's orbit unusable.

Russian satellites have also been observed carrying out suspicious manoeuvres near other spacecraft. This week, a Russian military satellite moved close to ICEYE X36, which has been supporting Ukraine.

China, meanwhile, has tested spacecraft capable of capturing objects in orbit. Its satellites have also demonstrated refuelling and close-range manoeuvres.

Space Companies Shift To Defence

Astroscale managing director Nick Shave said the company had not originally planned to work in defence but changed direction after Britain's 2024 strategic defence review identified space as a potential battlefield.

"For the last 20 or 30 years, we've been able to just put objects in orbit and be fairly happy that they're not going to get attacked, but I think that's changing now," he said.

The company is exploring ways to deter hostile spacecraft from approaching or interfering with satellites.

"There could be different ways of stopping an aggressor coming towards you or interfering with your satellite and deterring that," Shave said.

Orbit Fab managing director Jacob Geer said satellite manoeuvring technology could serve both defensive and offensive purposes.

"The world changed and now that pivot to defence has happened. RPO can both give you defensive and offensive capabilities in space," he said.

Britain Prepares For A Space War

Britain is stepping up its preparations. In September, the Royal Air Force announced its first space squadron dedicated to defending British satellites. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has warned that threats in space are "growing in speed, scale and sophistication".

Countries are developing weapons including lasers, electromagnetic pulses, devices that blind satellite sensors and grapplers that can seize spacecraft. Anti-satellite missiles have also been tested.

The European Space Agency has also begun incorporating military and security applications into its projects, reflecting growing concerns that space could become the next major battlefield.