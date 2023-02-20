Saudi Arabia Announces Next Mega Project, The Size Of 20 Empire State Buildings

The Mukaab will be part of a futuristic city that will transform capital Riyadh.

The Saudi Arabian government has announced plans for a massive new proposed structure in the country's capital Riyadh called New Murabba, according to Arab News. The gigantic building is set to transform downtown Riyadh through all the fascinating things it will have. The Mukaab, as it will be called, will be the centerpiece of the new downtown core of the city called New Murabba, the outlet further reported. The government has released a promotional video of the upcoming city that is going viral on social media.

Watch the video:

It shows a structure in the shape of a hollow cube that will be able to contain 20 times the volume of the Empire State Building in New York.

The project will include a museum, a technology and design university, a multipurpose theatre and more than 80 entertainment and cultural venues, as shown in the video and reported by Arab News.

The New Murabba will have more than 25 million square kilometres of floor area, 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, 980,000 square metres of retail space, 1.4 million square metres of office space, 620,000 square metres of leisure assets and 1.8 million square metres of community facilities, the outlet further said.

The structure will have its own transport system and will be a 20-minute drive from the airport.

Talking about the project, Futurism said that the construction is expected to be complete by 2030. This comes less than a year after the country announced a 100-mile skyscraper, to provide a future home for nine million people.

The construction of the huge tower is already underway, the Futurism report said. It will be the centerpiece of the futuristic Neom site near the Gulf of Aqaba, which was first announced in 2017.

