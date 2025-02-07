The India Link To Mujibur Rahman's House And An Unarmed Soldier's Bravery

Tucked in an upscale neighbourhood of Dhaka, Dhanmondi-32 was witness to two crucial moments in Bangladesh's history, until February 5 when a mob tore down the iconic residence of Sheikh Mujbur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh. A social media call for a 'bulldozer procession' led to the vandalism as Rahman's daughter and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave a speech of resistance against the government.

Ms Hasina, who has been living in India since her ouster last August, appeared to be in tears as she spoke about the vandalism in an audio address. "A structure can be erased but the history cannot be wiped out," she said in her address.

India, which has been part of this building's history, condemned the act as 'regrettable' and acknowledged it was a "symbol of heroic resistance" of the people of Bangladesh.

"Those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of the residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh," said India's External Affairs Ministry.

The building remains crucial not just in Bangladesh's history but is at the centre of a daunting rescue mission by an Indian soldier, who went inside solo and unarmed despite repeated warnings from Pakistani guards.

The 1971 Episode

Bangladesh gained Independence in 1971 after the Pakistani troops laid down their arms before the Indian Army. On December 16, Pakistan's Lt Gen AAK Niazi signed the surrender document in Dhaka before Indian Army's Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora.

Kilometres away, in Dhanmondi, Rahman's wife and three children - including Ms Hasina - were still held captive as Pakistani soldiers remained unaware that their soldiers had laid down their arms, and that indeed, Bangladesh was now free.

At that time, Rahman was imprisoned in Pakistan.

When Indian troops were informed the next morning, a four-soldier squad arrived to free the hostages. But there was a danger: It is believed the Pakistani troops had been ordered to kill all the captives if there was an imminent defeat.

Major Ashok Tara, who was leading the squad, asked his men to stay back and took on him the daunting task of approaching the guards.

"Another step and we will shoot you," the troops warned, training their guns at the Indian officer.

But he remained calm and tried to reason with them in a mix of Hindi and Punjabi.

"They had no idea Pakistan army had surrendered and that Dhaka had fallen. I told them that an unarmed Indian officer would not be standing before them if that was not the case," he had said in an interview.

The troops finally let Major Tara inside after he convinced them they would be returned to their families unharmed. The rest is history.

The Indian officer was conferred the "Friend of Bangladesh" award in 2012 by Ms Hasina, then prime minister.

The 1975 Episode

The Dhanmondi house was back in the global news in 1975. During the early hours of August 15, a group of Bangladesh army personnel entered the house and massacred all present there at that time. This included Rahman and 18 members of his family.

The massacre sent shockwaves through Bangladesh and the country was plunged into a period of political turmoil. The military took charge and General Ziaur Rahman became the president.

During the massacre, Ms Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana were in Europe and thus survived. She learnt about the killings upon her return to Delhi, and her family, including her husband, children and Ms Rehana, were given asylum by India.

She had later described her stay in Delhi as that of a "secret resident".

Upon her return to Bangladesh in 1981, Ms Hasina saved the house from being auctioned and handed it over to the Bangabandhu Memorial Trust, which later turned the building into the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum.