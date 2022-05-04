EU Proposes Sanctioning Head Of Russian Orthodox Church

The EU has proposed a phased-in oil import ban from Russia.

The European Commission has proposed sanctioning the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, in the latest wave of economic measures against Russia that also includes a phased-in oil import ban, according to a document seen by AFP on Wednesday.

The new list includes 58 sanctioned individuals, including many Russian military personnel, but also the wife, daughter and son of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)