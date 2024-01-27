The Dior Bag Scandal That Threatens South Korea President's Poll Chances

The Dior bag scandal involving South Korea's First Lady comes just months ahead of polls (File)

A purported video of South Korea's First Lady accepting a Dior bag as a gift has set in motion a political storm for President Yoon Suk Yeol and his People Power Party (PPP) just weeks before the parliamentary election.

In what is being referred to as the "Dior bag scandal", some PPP members are urging the president and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, to apologise, while others maintain it was a setup.

The controversy stems from an alleged footage of Ms Kim Keon Hee accepting a Dior bag, valued at $2,250 (Rs 1,87,023), as a gift. In South Korea, it is illegal for public officials and their spouses to receive gifts exceeding 1 million Won (Rs 62,152) at once or a cumulative total of 3 million Won (Rs 1,86,456) within a fiscal year.

Analysts suggest this might violate anti-bribery laws. President Yoon's supporters claim it is a setup and a smear campaign.

The incident came to light in November through a video clip recorded by a Korean-American pastor, Reverend Abraham Choi, who met Kim Keon Hee to discuss concerns about President Yoon's North Korea policy. Reverend Choi alleged that luxury gifts were the only way to secure an audience with her, according to a Reuters report.

The Opposition Democratic Party latched onto the issue to criticise President Yoon and his party. Opposition leader Hong Ik-pyo argued that it doesn't make sense for the presidential office and the ruling party to ignore the matter, emphasising that an apology won't suffice.

PPP leader Kim Kyung-Yul also drew comparisons between the First Lady and Marie Antoinette, the infamous French queen known for her extravagant lifestyle.

A recent poll found that 69% of eligible voters want an explanation from the president about his wife's actions, and an earlier survey in December showed that 53% of respondents believed her behaviour was inappropriate, reported BBC.

President Yoon's decision to remain silent and his push for the resignation of a party leader over internal disagreements have ignited tensions within the PPP. Some analysts argue that this approach could become a focal point, potentially jeopardising the party's chances in the April 10 election.

The PPP faces additional challenges, with Kim Keon Hee also entangled in allegations of stock price manipulation from 12 years ago. The Opposition-controlled parliament voted to appoint a special prosecutor for this case. Her past issues, including allegations of falsifying professional records and plagiarism in her PhD thesis, had earlier triggered massive public backlash.