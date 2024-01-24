The Best Cities In The World Revealed, Only Indian City In The List Is...

Time Out has positioned New York as the top city in the world in its rankings.

Time Out has revealed its yearly list of the top 50 cities, and this time, New York City takes the lead. The city's lively food offerings, diverse cultural attractions, and vibrant nightlife have placed it in the first position, earning praise from both locals and international enthusiasts of fine dining.

New York took the top position, yet it wasn't the only notable city. Cape Town in South Africa secured second place, with London, Berlin, and Madrid rounding out the top five. Mumbai distinguished itself as the sole representative from India, achieving the prestigious 12th position on this esteemed list.

This year's ranking, based on a combination of public surveys and expert insights from Time Out's international team, celebrates cities that make their residents feel happy and fulfilled.

Time Out magazine has compiled this list of the finest cities globally, drawing insights from a survey of 20,000 urban residents and leveraging contributions from its extensive network of writers and editors. The ranking considers various aspects, including a city's culinary landscape, architectural marvels, and cultural richness. The objective is to offer travel inspiration while presenting a glimpse into the unique qualities that define living experiences in diverse cities across the globe.

As Time Out magazine stated on its website, the ranking continues to be based on our global survey, as in previous years, targeting those who know their city best: the locals. Working with the research company Potentia Insight, we surveyed thousands of city dwellers about the quality and affordability of food, culture, and nightlife in their city. We also asked locals how their city makes them feel: are they happy there? Is it a beautiful place? Is it easy to make social connections? Their thousands of responses gave us a unique insight into the reality of living in the world's greatest cities right now.

Recognizing travel's anticipated resurgence, Time Out's 2024 city ranking amplified global appeal, weighting resident relocation desires and expert editor insights alongside resident satisfaction. This refined approach captures not only vibrant local life but also cities' magnetic allure for international visitors.

Here's the list of the 20 cities:

1. New York City, USA

2. Cape Town, South Africa

3. Berlin, Germany

4. London, UK

5. Madrid, Spain

6. Mexico City, Mexico

7. Liverpool, UK

8. Tokyo, Japan

9. Rome, Italy

10. Porto, Portugal

11. Paris

12. Mumbai

13. Lisbon

14. Chicago

15. Manchester

16. Sao Paulo

17. Los Angeles

18. Amsterdam

19. Lagos

20. Melbourne

21. Naples

22. Singapore

23. Miami

24. Bangkok

25. Lima

26. Budapest

27. Beijing

28. Dubai

29. Montreal

30. Glasgow

31. Sydney

32. Buenos Aires

33. Kuala Lumpur

34. Manila

35. Seoul

36. Hanoi

37. San Francisco

38. Barcelona

39. Abu Dhabi

40. New Orleans

41. Philadelphia

42. Austin

43. Boston

44. Accra

45. Marseille

46. Taipei

47. Istanbul

48. Osaka

49. Hong Kong

50. Vancouver