The Best Cities In The World Revealed, Only Indian City In The List Is...

Time Out has positioned New York as the top city in the world in its rankings.
Time Out has revealed its yearly list of the top 50 cities, and this time, New York City takes the lead. The city's lively food offerings, diverse cultural attractions, and vibrant nightlife have placed it in the first position, earning praise from both locals and international enthusiasts of fine dining.
New York took the top position, yet it wasn't the only notable city. Cape Town in South Africa secured second place, with London, Berlin, and Madrid rounding out the top five. Mumbai distinguished itself as the sole representative from India, achieving the prestigious 12th position on this esteemed list.
This year's ranking, based on a combination of public surveys and expert insights from Time Out's international team, celebrates cities that make their residents feel happy and fulfilled.
Time Out magazine has compiled this list of the finest cities globally, drawing insights from a survey of 20,000 urban residents and leveraging contributions from its extensive network of writers and editors. The ranking considers various aspects, including a city's culinary landscape, architectural marvels, and cultural richness. The objective is to offer travel inspiration while presenting a glimpse into the unique qualities that define living experiences in diverse cities across the globe.
As Time Out magazine stated on its website, the ranking continues to be based on our global survey, as in previous years, targeting those who know their city best: the locals. Working with the research company Potentia Insight, we surveyed thousands of city dwellers about the quality and affordability of food, culture, and nightlife in their city. We also asked locals how their city makes them feel: are they happy there? Is it a beautiful place? Is it easy to make social connections? Their thousands of responses gave us a unique insight into the reality of living in the world's greatest cities right now.
Recognizing travel's anticipated resurgence, Time Out's 2024 city ranking amplified global appeal, weighting resident relocation desires and expert editor insights alongside resident satisfaction. This refined approach captures not only vibrant local life but also cities' magnetic allure for international visitors.
Here's the list of the 20 cities:
1. New York City, USA
2. Cape Town, South Africa
3. Berlin, Germany
4. London, UK
5. Madrid, Spain
6. Mexico City, Mexico
7. Liverpool, UK
8. Tokyo, Japan
9. Rome, Italy
10. Porto, Portugal
11. Paris
12. Mumbai
13. Lisbon
14. Chicago
15. Manchester
16. Sao Paulo
17. Los Angeles
18. Amsterdam
19. Lagos
20. Melbourne
21. Naples
22. Singapore
23. Miami
24. Bangkok
25. Lima
26. Budapest
27. Beijing
28. Dubai
29. Montreal
30. Glasgow
31. Sydney
32. Buenos Aires
33. Kuala Lumpur
34. Manila
35. Seoul
36. Hanoi
37. San Francisco
38. Barcelona
39. Abu Dhabi
40. New Orleans
41. Philadelphia
42. Austin
43. Boston
44. Accra
45. Marseille
46. Taipei
47. Istanbul
48. Osaka
49. Hong Kong
50. Vancouver