'The 3 Who Never Fail To Make Me Smile': Obama's Valentine's Day Pic

Barack Obama tweeted this photo with the caption "Happy Valentine's Day"

Former US president Barack Obama tweeted Valentine's Day greetings to his family on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, the former president shared an undated picture of him with his wife Michelle Obama, daughters Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the three who never fail to make me smile. Your dazzling light makes everything brighter," he tweeted.

Happy Valentine's Day to the three who never fail to make me smile. Your dazzling light makes everything brighter. pic.twitter.com/fMcdwf2j20 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2021

In the picture, the former president is seen standing in the centre between Michelle Obama and his elder daughter Malia Obama. His younger daughter Sasha Obama is seen beaming in a white dress.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden also shared a picture of him taking a walk across the White House lawns along with First Lady Jill Biden to check her Valentine's Day decorations. This was the Bidens' first Valentine's in the White House.

Obama forged a special bond with Biden during the eight years the former Delaware senator served as his vice president, awarding him the presidential Medal of Freedom in January 2017.

Joe Biden became the 46th president of the US with a call to unity, vowing to bridge deep divides and defeat domestic extremism two weeks after a mob attack tried to undo his election victory.

On a frigid but sunny day at the very Capitol building that was assaulted on January 6, Biden swore the oath of office moments after Kamala Harris, who became America's first woman vice president, turning the page on Donald Trump's tumultuous four years.