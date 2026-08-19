Thanks To AI Boom, Every Citizen In Taiwan Will Receive Rs 30,000 Cash

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has proposed giving every citizen NT$10,000 (approximately Rs 30,000) next year as the island's economy benefits from the global boom in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and high-performance computing, Taipei Times reported. Lai described the payment as an "AI dividend," saying ordinary people should also benefit from the economic growth driven by the technology industry. The government expects higher revenues to fund the payment without taking on new debt or disrupting its budget plans.

The proposal comes as Taiwan's economy is enjoying a major boost from strong global demand for advanced chips, AI servers, and cloud computing. The economy grew 14.15% in the first half of 2026, while the government has raised its forecast for full-year growth to 11.05%, up from an earlier estimate of 9.64%.

If Taiwan's legislature approves the 2027 central government budget by the end of this year, the cash payments could reportedly be distributed before the Lunar New Year holiday in February.

The president said people would be free to use the money for expenses, including education, elder care, household needs, or spending at local businesses.

As per Seoul Economic Daily, Taiwan has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global AI boom, with its semiconductor and technology companies playing a crucial role in supplying chips and computing equipment.

However, the proposal has also attracted criticism. Opponents argue that Lai's ruling Democratic Progressive Party had previously resisted similar cash handouts and is now changing its position for political reasons ahead of elections. Critics have described the move as a populist shift.

Lai, however, said that the payment is to make sure the benefits of Taiwan's AI-driven economic growth reach the wider population, particularly at a time when concerns about inequality are growing. The president said the projected 11.05% growth could mark Taiwan's strongest economic expansion in nearly four decades.