''Thank You, Pele': Brazil's Lula Pays Tribute To Football Icon

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva paid tribute to football legend Pele after the country's greatest sporting icon died Thursday at age 82, saying "there was never another number 10 like him."

Lula, who is due to take office Sunday, tweeted that he had relished the privilege of watching Pele play live, writing, "Few Brazilians have taken our country's name as far as he did... He didn't just play. He put on an all-out show.

"Thank you, Pele," he added.

