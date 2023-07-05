Thailand's Koh Samui Island Faces Water Shortage As Tourism Booms

There is barely enough water for the next 30 days, as per local estimates.

Koh Samui, a renowned tourist destination off Thailand's east coast, is suffering from a severe water shortage. Authorities are working tirelessly to ensure that the island, famous for its white sandy beaches, picturesque temples and luxury resorts, does not become a "disaster zone", as per a report in The Guardian.

Many water reserves, including the Phru Na Mueang and Phru Krajud reservoirs and Hin Lard waterfall, have seen a visible dip in their water levels, which has further deepened the freshwater crisis.

According to local estimations, there is barely enough water for the next 30 days. The taps in resorts at the holiday destination are also running out of water, further leading to the loss of visitors to the island.

Sutham Samthong, Deputy Mayor of Koh Samui, has urged the public to use the resources judiciously as a lack of rainfall and tourism boom is aggravating the crisis. He claims that with proper management, the island's freshwater supply will survive for the next two months, after which rains are predicted. Mr Samthong told The Guardian, "We are not complacent. We are trying to solve the situation. We don't want the provincial or upper (administration) to announce that Koh Samui is a disaster zone."

There are also fears that the island would face even more severe shortages in the coming months as a result of the El Nino phenomenon, which is connected with warmer conditions and less rain.

Jutharath, an employee at a massage centre in Bo Phut, said that taps had water only once or twice a week for the last three months. She had to purchase water from pick-up trucks and use a small pool to save supplies. "There was a time when it was gone, no water coming out at all for the whole week. My neighbour, sometimes they even need to walk to the temple nearby, just to use the bathroom because there is no water," she told the outlet, adding that she had never experienced such a shortage in the past,

"It's really affected the business," she continued.