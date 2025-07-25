Thailand Declares Martial Law In Areas Bordering Cambodia After Deadly Clashes

Thailand declared martial law in eight of its districts bordering Cambodia on Friday, as the countries traded strikes in a second deadly day of clashes.

Apichart Sapprasert, commander of the military's Border Defense Command in the provinces of Chanthaburi and Trat, said in a statement "martial law is now in effect" in seven districts of Chanthaburi and one district of Trat.

Tensions have been building between Thailand and Cambodia since late May, when a Cambodian soldier was shot dead in a firefight over a long-contested border region.

Tit-for-tat trade curbs and border closures escalated into conflict on Thursday, and each side has accused the other of firing the opening shot in the battle now being waged with jets, artillery, tanks and troops.

