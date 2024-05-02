Thai Politician Caught By Husband Having An Affair With 24-year-old Adopted Son - A Monk

Prapaporn Choeiwadkoh is a popular politician from Sukhothai province of Thailand.

A female politician in Thailand has been the subject of debate on social media after reports said she had an affair with her adopted son. According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), 45-year-old Prapaporn Choeiwadkoh was caught in bed with 24-year-old Phra Maha who is also monk. The female politician was caught by her husband, identified by the outlet as Ti, who drove for five hours and caught the woman red-handed. Choeiwadkoh's was suspicious of her relationship with the monk and devised a plan to catch them.

The couple adopted Phra Maha last year from a temple after Choeiwadkoh said she felt sorry for him. The monk is now on the run, as per the SCMP report.

The news has shocked social media users in Thailand and some neighbouring countries.

"This news is explosive, with too many elements. It sounds like pure fiction. The world of the wealthy is indeed fascinating and chaotic," it quoted one user as saying on X.

"A 64-year-old husband, a 45-year-old wife, and a 24-year-old adopted son who is a monk? This is such a mess. It sounds more like keeping a boy-toy rather than adoption. Even dramas don't dare to script this," said another.

A video of the Thai politician has also surfaced on various social media platforms that reports say was recorded by Ti.

In the video, the man purportedly asks Choeiwadkoh "Are you two happy?" His wife defended herself, claiming they had not had sex and were only chatting.

Phra also defended his innocence as per SCMP, saying: "Nothing happened."

Choeiwadkoh is a popular politician from Sukhothai, a province in central Thailand. She currently serves as the president of a local chamber of commerce and has been a member of the Democrat Party since March last year.

She has been suspended by the party pending an investigation into the scandal.