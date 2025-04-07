Thai Man Abandons Baby In Forest To Punish Wife For Refusing Sex, Arrested

In Thailand, a father allegedly abandoned his newborn in a remote area as revenge against his wife for denying him sex shortly after childbirth, amidst reported drug addiction, the South China Morning Post reported.

A 21-year-old Thai man, identified by his surname Wuttichai, has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges after a disturbing incident involving his two-week-old son was exposed by his wife, 22-year-old Orathai, on March 21, according to Thailand's Channel 7 News.

The incident came to light when Wuttichai took their newborn to a nearby banana grove, photographed the baby lying alone on the ground, and sent the image to Orathai, who was visiting a friend at the time. The implication was that he had abandoned their child.

Horrified by the message, Orathai immediately contacted the village chief and publicly shared the screenshot of their conversation online to call out her husband's behaviour. Fortunately, Wuttichai later brought the baby home unharmed.

Police launched an investigation and traced the family to Buriram province in northeast Thailand. During questioning, Orathai told officers that her husband was addicted to drugs, frequently gambled, and had a history of violent behaviour towards her and their one-year-old child.

The couple had reportedly been arguing because Orathai refused to have sex with him shortly after giving birth. Wuttichai denied the allegations, claiming he had no intention of abandoning the baby and had merely placed his sleeping son on the ground to take a photo. He also admitted to repeatedly requesting sex from his wife but insisted he "didn't mean it."

Following his wife's claims, police administered a urine test, which returned positive for drug use. Wuttichai now faces charges and will be required to undergo rehabilitation as mandated by law.

Under Thai law, abandoning a child under nine years of age-if it does not result in harm-can carry a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of 6,000 baht (approximately US$180).

The case has sparked outrage online. "Physical violence, drug abuse, gambling, and demanding sex 12 days after childbirth. I'm speechless," one commenter wrote.

"Shame on him. How can a father do that to his wife and a newborn?" said another.

A third remarked, "Why have a child with a drug addict? I feel sorry for the baby."