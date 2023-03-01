Thai Drug Dealer Gets Plastic Surgery To Look Like A Korean Man, Still Gets Caught

He was caught last week at an apartment in Bangkok

In a clever attempt to evade police, a drug dealer in Thailand underwent several extensive plastic surgeries to look like a Korean man. However, his attempts were futile as he was caught last week at an apartment in Bangkok. The 25-year-old man has now been charged with importing and possessing ecstasy (MDMA), a class one drug.

According to a BBC report, Saharat Sawangjaeng was trying to hide his true identity by using an alias Seong Jimin, a Korean name. He also underwent a series of surgeries that altered his facial features beyond recognition.

However, the cops still tracked him down by tracing the distribution of ecstasy to other sellers and buyers in Bangkok. Witnesses, meanwhile, described him as a ''handsome Korean man'' to the police. Thai media reported that the police were shocked when they arrived to arrest Sawangjaeng as ''none of his original face was left.''

Upon his arrest, the man revealed that he wanted "to start a new life." He added, "I am bored of Thailand." He also admitted to buying the drugs with Bitcoin on the Dark Web and then selling them to customers in and around Bangkok.

Notably, he had been arrested at least three times prior to his recent apprehension. One time, the police found 290 ecstasy pills and 2kg of narcotics in liquid form in his possession. However, he was able to escape detention, every time.

Police Major-General Theeradej Thammasutee called Sawangjaeng "one of the main causes of Bangkok's MDMA epidemic", reported The Straits Times.

Mr Thammasutee added, "He is a drug lord importing MDMA from Europe at just 25 years old. We believe there are more suspects in foreign countries. We will continue our investigation."

The Thai government has been cracking down heavily on crimes like drug trafficking and use in recent years.