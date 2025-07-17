'Terrorism Will Continue If...': Israeli Consul General Backs S Jaishankar

Consul General of Israel to India in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, said that all the big countries must raise their voices against terrorist activities that have long plagued India and Israel.

Shoshani, while reacting to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin, said that condemnation of terrorism is in the interest of the whole world.

"I think it's extremely important now, as India and Israel suffered from terrorism for too many years. If all big countries do not denounce terrorist activities, terrorism is going to continue. I think this is in the interest not of India and Israel, but it is the interest of the entire world," he said.

He added that 50 Israeli hostages still remain in Gaza, and he hoped that the US and the Israeli government would bring them back.

"We still have fifty Israeli soldiers and civilians who are captured and are still in Gaza. Some of them are alive, and some are dead. I hope that with the help of the American government and, of course, our government, we will find the solution and bring them back and will disarm all these Hamas groups and all these terrorist groups from Gaza and bring prosperity to the region," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, S Jaishankar stressed the importance of taking an uncompromising stance against terrorism, citing the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in India, which was condemned by the UN Security Council.

He highlighted three evils - terrorism, separatism and extremism, which often occur together in his X post.

He said, "Recently, we in India witnessed a graphic example in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. It was deliberately conducted to undermine the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir, while sowing a religious divide. The UN Security Council, of which some of us are currently members, issued a statement that condemned it in the strongest terms and "underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice". We have since done exactly that and will continue doing so. It is imperative that the SCO, to remain true to its founding objectives, take an uncompromising position on this challenge."

