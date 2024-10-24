'Terror Consensus A Long-Pending Matter At UN': What PM Modi Said At BRICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for unified action against terrorism at the 16th BRICS Summit. He stressed that combating terrorism requires “single-minded” focus and “firm-support” of all nations. He asserted that “double-standards” have no place in addressing this global challenge.

He also highlighted how important it is to stop radicalisation of young people and urged action to counter terrorism and terror financing. These remarks come after China had blocked several proposals at the United Nations to designate Pakistan-based terrorists.

"We must work together on the long-pending matter in the UN of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism," PM Modi said. He also added that work needs to be done on global regulations for cyber security and for safe AI.

Furthermore, he spoke about the expansion of the BRICS forum. "India is ready to welcome new countries into BRICS as partner countries,” he said.

He also emphasised that decisions should be taken by consensus and the views of BRICS founding members should be respected.

He advocated the compliance of guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures adopted during last year's Johannesburg summit, by all members and countries and said that BRICS is an organisation willing to evolve with time.

He concluded by saying that BRICS should be an exemplary organisation for the world, and that they should raise their voice for reforms in global organisations in a collective and united manner but also ensuring that they avoid any perceptions that they are “trying to replace global institutions, instead of being perceived as one that wishes to reform them”.

