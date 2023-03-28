Terrifying Video Shows Nashville School Shooter Blasting Front Doors, Casually Stalking Hallways

Hale is seen wearing a red hat backwards

Three children and three members of staff were killed after a former student opened fire at a school in the US city of Nashville on Monday. Now, chilling footage released by Nashville police shows mass killer Audrey Hale shooting out the front doors of Covenant School and then roaming hallways with assault rifles and a handgun at the site of Monday's massacre.

The video was released on Monday by the Metro Nashville Police Department. It shows Audrey Hale storming into the academy before shooting bullets through the glass doors on the side of the building.

Hale is seen calmly walking and roaming the building that had 200 students from preschool through 6th grade, reported New York Post.

Hale is seen wearing a red hat backwards, military fatigue pants and a dark vest. It seems the accused was searching for potential victims.

The caption of the video posted by Nashville Police reads, "Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9-millimetre pistol."

Other footage released by the police shows Hale arriving at the school in a Honda Fit and parking outside the building.

Hale left behind a manifesto, had maps of the school detailing surveillance and entry-exit points, and was "prepared for a confrontation with law enforcement," the police chief told reporters following the latest outburst of gun violence to stun the United States.

Police identified the six victims, saying one of the three children was eight years old and two were age nine, while the adults killed were aged 60 to 61.

One of the victims, Katherine Koonce, is listed as head of the school on the academy's website.

School shootings are alarmingly common in the United States, where the proliferation of firearms has soared in recent years.