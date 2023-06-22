'Tennis Ball-Sized' Hail Hits Louis Tomlinson's Concert In US, Nearly 100 Injured

Severe thunderstorm warnings had been issued for the region.

Nearly 100 people were injured in a hailstorm at the Louis Tomlinson concert at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks amphitheatre on Wednesday night, according to NBC News. Seven people who sustained serious injuries were taken to local hospitals while others were treated on the site. Fans of the singer and songwriter were forced to run for cover since it was an open-air venue around 10 miles (16 kilometres) from Denver. The severe weather forced the organisers to call off the concert.

Videos of the hailstorm was posted on Twitter by several users who attended the concert.

"It was straight out of a horror movie," said one user, sharing the video of the hail pellets. "Tonight was the scariest night of my life," another attendee named Nicole tweeted.

Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jong1SBuYd — nicole (@nikkitbfh) June 22, 2023

"It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have bumps on my head from the hail," she further said. Some users posted videos of hail "up to the size of tennis balls".

The videos cannot be verified by NDTV.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue department, "80 to 90 people" were treated on the scene. "Injuries include cuts and broken bones," a fire department official told NBC News.

Severe thunderstorm warnings had been issued for the region, with some areas facing "golf ball sized hail", according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Mr Tomlinson, meanwhile, said he was "devastated" by what happened at his show but promised to be back.

"Even though we didn't play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!" the musician said on Twitter.