Ten Killed In Massive Fire At Shopping Mall In Karachi

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

A fire tore through a shopping mall in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday, killing 10 people.

Geo News said the blaze started early in the morning at the multi-storey RJ shopping mall in Pakistan's most populous city.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said in a post on social media platform X that 10 people had been killed and 22 injured in the fire.

"Fire had been extinguished & cooling process is going on," Siddiqui said in the afternoon.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)