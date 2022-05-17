Teenager Solves 3 Rubik's Cubes In 4 Minutes While Juggling Them

Angel Alvarado during the record-breaking performance with the three Rubik's cubes.

Rubik's cube is one of the most engaging and difficult puzzles. It takes a lot of effort, patience and strong will to completely solve Rubik's cube by matching all the colours.

But a teenager from Colombia in South America made it look like a child's play by solving not one, not two but three Rubik Cubes while juggling them. And he set a world record, according to Guinness World Records (GWR).

Angel Alvarado completed all three Rubik Cube puzzles in four minutes, 31.01 seconds while juggling each of them, GWR wrote on its website.

Watch the video:

Alvarado achieved the feat on April 1 this year, the GWR website further said. With this, the 19-year-old beat his previous record time of 4 min 52.43 seconds, which he had set in May last year.

Alvarado told GWR that it took him five months to be able to solve a single Rubik's cube while juggling and a four more months to be able to solve three at any speed.

“It would mean a lot to me since it would be the first both juggling and speedcubing world record of Colombia, and would be cool to be the first person who achieved that,” he told GWR.

Alvarado trained for two years to first achieve this record, using the COVID-19 quarantine periods as an opportunity to harness his skills.

Before Alvarado, other kids have also surprised the world by quickly solving the Rubik's cube puzzle.

In March, a Chennai boy solved a Rubik's cube in mere seconds while riding a bicycle and created a Guinness World Record.

A video posted by GWR on its Instagram handle showed Jayadharshan Venkatesan solving a Rubik's cube in just 14.32 seconds. Venkatesan was riding a bicycle when he solved the puzzle with both hands. He raised his hand the moment he finished the challenge.