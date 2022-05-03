Teenage Boy Killed In Russian Missile Strike On Ukraine's Odessa

Odessa has seen increased attacks by Moscow in recent weeks.

A teenage boy was killed in a fresh Russian strike on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa Monday, the southern city's council said on social media.

"As a result of a missile strike in Odessa, a residential building which had five people in it at the time of the attack, was damaged. A 15-year-old boy died," Odessa city council said on Telegram.

A girl was hospitalised, it said but gave no details on the other three people in the building.

The statement came after Ukraine said there was a new strike on Odessa.

"The enemy fired a missile at one of Odessa's infrastructure facilities," regional governor Maxim Marchenko said earlier on Monday.

"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," he said.

Odessa, a largely Russian-speaking city and cultural hub, has seen increased attacks by Moscow in recent weeks.

Late last month, five people were killed, including a three-month-old baby girl, in a Russian strike on the city.

Russia has regrouped its forces to attack Ukraine's south and east, where fighting is heavy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)