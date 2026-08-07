Teen Rescued After Bridge Jump Leaves Her Stranded On Rocks In California

A teenage girl was rescued after she jumped from Rainbow Bridge in Northern California and landed on her back on the rocks below. The incident happened on Wednesday, August 5, reported People.

According to the Folsom Fire Department, first responders were called after receiving requests for a water rescue near Rainbow Bridge at Greenback Lane in Folsom.

The fire department said its crews received reports of an injured person on the rocks along the north side of the river after jumping from Rainbow Bridge.

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The victim, believed to be an 18 or 19-year-old woman, was with a group of other young people who were jumping from the bridge into Lake Natoma when the incident took place, according to local reports.

The teenager was conscious and able to communicate when first responders reached her, but she was unable to move.

The rescue team included Engine 36, Battalion Chief 15, Boat 35 and Medic 35. Through a coordinated rescue operation, the crews transported the patient on Boat 35 across the river to a boat launch. She was treated by emergency personnel before being taken to a local hospital for further care.

Fire officials told local media that the extent of the teenager's injuries is not yet known. Her identity has also not been released.

Brian Beck of the Folsom Fire Department said that people have jumped from the bridge before despite multiple warning signs posted in the area.

According to Gold Mountain California News Media, people jump from the bridge every year, leading to injuries and rescue operations. The report added that besides the rocks below the bridge, jumpers can also experience shock from the cold water.