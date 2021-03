The MV Ever Given has been wedged diagonally across the span of the Suez canal since Tuesday.

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority chief said Saturday that strong wind was not the main reason for the grounding of the MV Ever Given cargo ship in the waterway.

"Strong winds and weather factors were not the main reasons for the ship's grounding, there may have been technical or human errors," Osama Rabie said at a press conference in Suez.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)