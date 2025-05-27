'Technical Issue' Forces Emergency Landing Of UK Flight, No Injuries Reported

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A flight from Birmingham to Jersey made an emergency landing. The Blue Islands aircraft took off at 3:00 PM BST and returned safely. Emergency services met the plane on the tarmac, but no injuries were reported.

A flight from Birmingham to Jersey was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after take-off on Sunday due to a suspected technical issue in one of its engines, officials said.

The aircraft, operated by regional airline Blue Islands, took off around 3:00 PM BST but returned to Birmingham Airport after the crew received a cockpit alert. The flight landed safely despite strong winds.

The plane, typically configured to carry about 70 passengers, was met by emergency services on the tarmac, but no injuries were reported.

Airline Responds

A Blue Islands spokesperson confirmed that engineers were examining the aircraft and emphasised that passenger safety remains their highest priority.

"The crew followed standard operating procedures, and the engine was shut down as a precaution. At no point did it fail in an uncontrolled way," the spokesperson said. All passengers disembarked safely.

Affected travellers were provided with hotel accommodations and meals, the airline added.

Passengers Describe Ordeal

Leanne Rowe, who was travelling with her family, told the BBC the flight felt "rocky" from the start.

"My daughter was upset, and I was trying to stay calm, but it was pretty scary... When the captain announced there was an engine issue and we'd be turning back, we didn't know how serious it was."

Another passenger, Lauren York, said she held onto her toddler during landing.

"We were swerving all over the place... it was very frightening."

Sarah Brown, also on board, praised the pilot's handling of the situation.

"He did a great job. Afterwards, the children got to visit the cockpit and meet the pilots - it turned into quite an experience for them."

No Formal Investigation

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it had reviewed the incident but decided not to initiate a formal investigation at this time.

Operations at Birmingham Airport remained unaffected, with no further restrictions placed on the runway after the landing, officials confirmed.



