Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Turns To Bollywood Songs To Explain Night-Time Erections

Bryan Johnson, a millionaire tech entrepreneur leading the longevity movement, is known for his ambitious efforts to reverse ageing, extend health spans, and push the limits of human lifespan to 150 years. His latest post on X, discussing night-time erections, has generated significant attention online. What makes this even more interesting is Mr Johnson's use of Bollywood songs to illustrate his points about these erections.

Mr Johnson has been transparent about using his night-time erections as a "biomarker" for cardiovascular and sexual health. In a recent post, he shared a clip from the 1994 Bollywood film Andaz, featuring Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, along with the song Khada Hai, which is known for its suggestive lyrics. He captioned the video, writing, "Nighttime erections are a biomarker for cardiovascular, physiological, and sexual health."

See the post here:

Night time erections are a biomarker for cardiovascular, physiological and sexual health.#IndiaTour pic.twitter.com/QzbCrPnt32 — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) November 28, 2024

But Mr Johnson didn't stop there. In a follow-up post, he shared an excerpt from the song Choo Lo by The Local Train, adding, "When your night-time erections are shorter than Lagaan's runtime..."

After this initial post, Mr Johnson's public admission that he doesn't wear underwear sparked even more curiosity. He later shared a quirky, widely circulated video featuring a woman who gained fame on social media for provocatively asking about the colour of people's underwear. In a shirtless video, Johnson said, "Main chaddi nahi pehenta (I don't wear underwear)." He captioned the post, "It's not about the color of your underpants. It's about the length of your nighttime erections."

A user joked, "Whoever is suggesting you bollywood songs needs to be arrested. Being 'too accurate' is dangerous."

"A standing ovation is what you'll receive... when you arrive," another user remarked.

Some users speculated that it is YouTuber and Comedian Tanmay Bhat's doing "Reveal your social media agency for the India tour already. PS: is it Tanmay?"

The fourth user commented, "Acing the meme game Bryan. Love it!"

"Top tier marketing," the fifth user wrote.