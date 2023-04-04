US Teacher, Shot By 6-Year-Old Student, Sues School For $40 Million

The lawsuit stated that the boy broke her phone and called her by inappropriate names.

An elementary school teacher from Virginia, US, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is suing the school authorities for ignoring multiple warnings and failing to avert the mishap. The teacher has filed a $40 million lawsuit against the Richneck Elementary School's former principal and assistant principal among others, reported The Washington Post.

Abigail Zwerner, in her lawsuit, alleged that teachers and school employees informed Assistant principal Ebony Parker thrice that the student had a gun. The 25-year-old claimed that she also warned Mr Parker, who resigned after the shooting, that the boy was in a “violent mood” and had threatened to beat kindergarten kids.

“Upon hearing that information, Assistant Principal Parker had no response, refusing even to look up at Plaintiff when she expressed her concerns,” the suit claimed.

According to Ms Zwerner, the first-grade boy had a “history of random violence” and once tried to strangle a kindergarten teacher. The lawsuit highlighted that two days before the incident, the boy broke Ms Zwerner's phone and used inappropriate names for her and others.

Besides Ebony Parker, the case has also been brought against principal Briana Foster-Newton, the Newport News School Board, and former superintendent George Parker III, reported CNN.

Pamela J. Branch, the attorney representing Briana Foster-Newton, said her client was “exploring the possibility of a countersuit”. Ms Branch alleged that on the day of shooting, another student had warned Ms Zwerner that the 6-year-old was carrying a gun in school but the teacher told the student to sit down and be quiet.

Meanwhile, Ms Zwerner's attorney, in addition to the $40 million, are seeking interest and other damages from the defendants. In a statement, the school board said it “has not yet received the legal documents. When the School Board is served, we will work with legal counsel accordingly”.