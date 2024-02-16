Taylor Swift Fan Misses Aunt's Funeral To Attend Show, Says 'Will Do Anything' To See Her

Kiara said she would "take the blame" for missing the funeral.

An Australian fan of pop star Taylor Swift missed her aunt's funeral to attend her Eras Tour show in Melbourne, as per a report in Metro. The woman, Kiara, from Adelaide, announced the same on a radio program. They hosts were discussing what fans would do to prove their dedication to the "Lover" singer and had two tickets to give away to only the most dedicated fans.

Kiara informed the hosts that she was willing to miss "Aunty Barbara's funeral" despite being a close-knit family. She said, "'We are a very big family, we're all very close. So it's a pretty big deal."

"I'm a really big Swiftie, I would do anything, well clearly if I am missing a funeral. The body is being flown from Queensland, it's a really big deal, there is going to be so many family members there and I am willing to upset everyone to go," she added.

The presenters, appalled by the same, asked Kiara if she had given it a thought and the competition should not cause issues within the family. "In a respectful way, this is a once in a lifetime to see Taylor Swift, I will do anything," Kiara replied. To which, one of the hosts said, "'But you also only have one time to say goodbye to your Aunty Barbara as well Kiara. I want to make sure you don't mess this up for your family going forward."

However, the adamant listener said, "I've got my memories with her, I've said goodbyes, I can get someone to take a card for me." The hosts then called Kiara's mother Jodie, who had just lost her sister, before giving her the tickets. "Hey mum, I'm really nervous to ask you. I might have the opportunity to go to Taylor Swift, but it's tomorrow," she said before her mother interrupted stating, "Hang on Kiara, what do you mean tomorrow? You know we've got the funeral."

Kiara added, "I've had memories, and I've said goodbye. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I love Tay Tay, I've been trying so hard to get tickets. I know it's not the right timing." After trying to reason with the daughter for a long time, the mother stated that Kiara would be "shamed forever." Kiara stated that she would "take the blame".

"I don't even understand how I can even agree to this. I don't know what to say," Jodie said. The presenters stated that they didn't want to cause a "family rift" and would not give the tickets until they had "blessings" from her.

"Okay, whatever Kiara, whatever. It's blowing my mind - this is typical you - but I will just go with it and live with it," Jodie said after her daughter declared that she would not "forgive" her for "a long time".

However, the radio hosts were shocked after Kiara demanded her mother to come with her to Melbourne to look after her one-year-old. Jodie had to be the pallbearer at the funeral. "Oh my god Kiara, I have goosebumps. You're making me sweat, my heart is going a million miles an hour," the shocked mother added.

The radio host interrupted and said, "I'm going to be honest, I'm getting a bit uncomfortable with this. Seriously, I don't know how we got in the middle of this, but Jodi, I'm not going to give these tickets unless you guys are comfortable. Because I tell you one thing right now, we are not going to start a rift between a family. I don't give a rat's toss about Taylor Swift. I'm serious because I do not want you guys having this hanging over your head for a long time. Family is too important."

To this, Jodie said, "Family is important, and my kids are very important, and my daughter knows that, but at the end of the day I'm not going to take it away from her. I won't take it away from her. I can't live with that."

"So let's just move on from it, give her the tickets and we will just talk it out," Jodie concluded.