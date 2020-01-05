'Targeting Cultural Sites Is War Crime': Iran On Trump Threat

Donald Trump threatened to cause major damage to cultural sites of Iran (File)

Iran's top diplomat said any decision to target the country's cultural sites would be a "war crime", hours after US President Donald Trump threatened such action in a tweet.

-Having committed grave breaches of int'l law in Friday's cowardly assassinations, @realdonaldtrump threatens to commit again new breaches of JUS COGENS;



-Targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME;



-Whether kicking or screaming, end of US malign presence in West Asia has begun. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 5, 2020

"Targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in response to a post by Trump warning the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them "very fast and very hard" if the Islamic republic attacks American personnel or assets.