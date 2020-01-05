"Targeting Cultural Sites Is War Crime": Iran On Trump Threat

Donald Trump said that the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them "very fast and very hard" if American personnel or assets are attacked.

'Targeting Cultural Sites Is War Crime': Iran On Trump Threat

Donald Trump threatened to cause major damage to cultural sites of Iran (File)

Tehran:

Iran's top diplomat said any decision to target the country's cultural sites would be a "war crime", hours after US President Donald Trump threatened such action in a tweet.

"Targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in response to a post by Trump warning the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them "very fast and very hard" if the Islamic republic attacks American personnel or assets.



