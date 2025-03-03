Tanzanian Man Has 16 Wives, 104 Children: "Father Wanted Me To Expand Our Clan"

A Tanzanian man has built a vast family empire, marrying 20 women and currently living with 16 wives, including seven sisters. His sprawling family includes 104 children and 144 grandchildren, all residing in a small village in Njombe, Tanzania. According to Pulse Africa, four of Mzee Ernesto Muinuchi Kapinga's wives have died. His homestead is a bustling community, with individual houses for each wife and a multitude of family members engaged in various daily activities.

His life story unfolded with a request from his father, who encouraged him to grow their small clan. His father expressed concern about the clan's size, and Kapinga took this to heart. He was determined to fulfil his father's wishes and build his legacy.

In 1961, as several African countries fought for independence, Kapinga began his own journey in the town of Njombe, Tanzania. His first child was born in 1962, marking the start of a vast family empire that would continue to grow over the years.

"I was a young man then. I had just married my first wife in 1961, and my first child was born in 1962. But my father told me one wife was not enough. He paid the dowry for five of my wives—he wanted to see our family name endure. The rest, I added myself," he said in a recent interview with Afrimax.

To support his large family, Kapinga adopts a self-sufficient approach. The entire family collaborates to cultivate their crops and raise livestock, ensuring they meet their food needs. Their farm produces a range of staples, including corn, beans, cassava, and bananas. Any surplus produce is traded or sold to obtain other essential goods.

"People think I control everything. But the truth is that the women keep this family together, I am only here to guide them," he said.

His wives attribute the harmony in their household to open communication and a commitment to resolving conflicts. They prioritise discussing problems openly and addressing grudges before they escalate. When issues arise, the wives first attempt to resolve them among themselves. If necessary, they seek Kapinga 's counsel who listens impartially, offering guidance without taking sides.

Kapinga admits that he sometimes struggles to remember all of his children's and grandchildren's names. While he can recall around 50 names from memory, he relies on visual cues to remember the rest, recognizing them by face rather than name. Tragically, he has lost over 40 children, some to illness, others to accidents. Despite experiencing personal losses, he remains content and fulfilled, surrounded by his extensive family.