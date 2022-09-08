Tang Yu, An AI-Powered Robot, Named CEO Of A Chinese Company

An AI-powered robot is the new CEO of a Chinese company. (Representational Photo)

In several science fiction movies, robots are seen ruling the planet and taking humans as their slaves. But many people don't take the claims made in these movies too seriously, and their forecasts are wrong many times. However, a recent move by a Chinese company has shocked the business world as well as social media. The metaverse firm has chosen an AI-powered virtual humanoid robot as its chief executive officer (CEO). The official announcement was made last week.

According to a report in UK-based The Metro, Tang Yu, the humanoid robot, will be leading the operations at China's NetDragon Websoft, making her the first robot to hold an executive role in a business.

The outlet said that NetDragon Websoft develops and operates multiplayer online games in addition to producing mobile applications.

Tang Yu will handle the organisational and operational aspects for the company, which is worth nearly $10 billion.

According to a press statement from the company, the new CEO will boost the speed of execution, improve the quality of job activities and optimise process flow. It also said that the robot will act as a real-time data hub and analytical tool, which will enable logical decision-making in everyday operations. Tang Yu will contribute to making the risk management system more efficient, the statement further said.

It's interesting to note that Jack Ma, the founder and chairman of Alibaba group, predicted in 2017that a robot would probably be featured as Time Magazine's best CEO in 30 years.

Though different-coloured aliens and intergalactic travel are yet to be discovered, science fiction has always been a vehicle for futuristic creativity. As a result, several technologies that were once science-fictional have become reality.