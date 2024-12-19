Talks For A Gaza Ceasefire And Three Phase Deal To Release Hostages

Efforts to strike a Gaza truce and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas have repeatedly failed over key stumbling blocks, but recent negotiations have raised hope of an agreement.

On Tuesday, the Washington expressed "cautious optimism" on the possibility of an "imminent deal".

This comes following reported indirect negotiations in Qatar, mediated by the gas-rich Gulf state along with Egypt and the United States.

Why the sudden optimism?

Diplomatic sources told AFP that US President-elect Donald Trump's recent declaration that a deal should be struck before his return to office on January 20 had an impact on the latest round of talks.

One diplomatic source said that Hamas, isolated after the weakening of its Lebanese ally Hezbollah and the overthrow of Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad, is keen to reach a deal before the end of the year.

"A lot of people see (a deal) as the perfect Christmas gift," the source said.

Another noted that since Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's death, Hamas leaders abroad, known as more pragmatic than the mastermind of the October 7, 2023 attack that sparked the war, have been conducting negotiations.

A high-ranking Hamas official told AFP on Tuesday that the talks were at the "final details" stage and that Qatar and Egypt would announce the agreement once negotiations end.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer declined to comment on the proposed deal at a media briefing on Wednesday, stating "the less said the better".

What would the deal look like?

During their attack on Israel on October 7 last year, Palestinian militants led by Hamas seized 251 hostages.

Ninety-six of them are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Hamas officials told AFP that the current framework for a deal would see the implementation of a ceasefire and the gradual release of hostages over three phases.

In the first, six-week phase, Israeli civilian hostages and female soldiers would be released in exchange for "hundreds of Palestinian prisoners".

The source close to Hamas said that during this phase, Israel would withdraw its forces "from west of the Rafah crossing" on the Philadelphi Corridor, a strip of land cleared and controlled by Israel along Gaza's border with Egypt.

Israeli forces would also "partly withdraw" from the Netzarim Corridor, another, wider strip of land cleared and controlled by Israel that splits the territory in two just south of Gaza City, and gradually leave Palestinian refugee camps.

Lastly, the first phase would see the gradual return of displaced residents to Gaza City and the north via the coastal highway under Israeli army monitoring.

The second phase would see the release of Israeli male soldiers in exchange for "a number" of Palestinian prisoners, "including at least 100 with long-term sentences".

During this phase, Israel would complete its military withdrawal but would maintain forces on the eastern and northern border areas with Israel.

Under the last phase of the proposed deal, "the war will be officially declared over" and reconstruction efforts will begin in the territory where the UN satellite agency said that 66 percent of all structures have been damaged.

Lastly, the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border would be jointly managed by the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, in coordination with Egypt and the European Union.

Sticking points

Despite numerous rounds of indirect talks, Israel and Hamas have agreed just one week-long truce at the end of 2023.

Negotiations between Hamas and Israel have faced multiple challenges since then, with the primary point of contention being the establishment of a lasting ceasefire.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also repeatedly stated that he does not want to withdraw Israeli troops from the Philadelphi Corridor.

One of the diplomatic sources AFP spoke to said Israel would "never" exit the border strip, and at most would leave the small border crossing for others to manage.

Another unresolved issue is the governance of post-war Gaza.

It remains a highly contentious issue, including within the Palestinian leadership.

Israel has said repeatedly that it will not allow Hamas to run the territory ever again.

And while a Hamas official told AFP on Wednesday that "Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, the United Nations and the United States will guarantee the implementation of the agreement," none of them have confirmed that.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)