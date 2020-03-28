Will Not Negotiate With Team Announced By Afghan Government: Taliban

Negotiation not impossible as team was not selected in way that included "all Afghan factions": Official

The Taliban will refuse to negotiate with the team announced by the Afghan government, the terrorist group's spokesman said on Saturday, in a potential setback to the next steps of the US brokered peace process.

Spokesman Zabuhullah Mujahid said the group would not negotiate with the team as it was not selected in a way that included "all Afghan factions".

The Afghan government announced a team late on Thursday, which was later praised as "inclusive" by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

