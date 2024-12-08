Syria War Live Updates: As the fighting between the forces led by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the anti-government rebels raged on, the rebels on Sunday announced full control of Homs, the third main city in the nation, and are on their way toward Damascus. The rebel alliance, led by Islamist leader Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, launched its offensive on November 27. Since then, Aleppo - the second largest city, and Hamas fell to them.
Syria's civil war, which began with Assad's crackdown on democracy protests, has killed more than 5,00,000 people and forced more than half the population to flee their homes. According to the United Nations, the violence has displaced 3.7 lakh people.
US President-elect Donald Trump reacted to the raging conflict in Syria, saying that the US should "not get involved" in the situation. "Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, and the United States should have nothing to do with it. This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved," he said on his Truth Social platform.
Here are the latest live updates on the Syria war:
Syria War: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has left Damascus to an unknown destination
As Syrian rebels entered Damascus, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad boarded a plane and left for an unknown destination, reported Reuters citing two senior army officers.
Syrian Rebels Beseige Damascus, Assad Regime Braces For Last Stand
Syrian rebel forces claim to have made inroads, bringing them closer to the heart of the capital Damascus, the seat of President Bashar al-Assad's power. The swift advance has plunged Assad's regime into its most precarious position.
Syrian Rebels Say They Have Encircled Capital; Russia, Trump Weigh In: 10 Points
Rebels on a lightning advance through Syria said they were nearing the capital Damascus on Saturday, although the Bashar al-Assad government denied the army had withdrawn from areas around the city. The rebels claimed they had encircled the city.
Syria War: "Syria must not be allowed to fall into hands of "terrorist" rebels," says Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Syria must not be allowed to fall into the hands of "terrorist" rebels fighting the forces of Moscow's ally President Bashar al-Assad.
"It's inadmissible to allow the terrorist group to take control of the lands in violation of agreements which exist, starting with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 which strongly reiterated sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the Syrian Arab Republic," Mr Lavrov said at an event in Qatar, referring to a 2015 UN resolution for a political settlement in Syria.
Syria War: Syrian rebels begin entering Damascus
Islamist-led rebels announced Sunday they had started entering the Syrian capital Damascus, where residents told AFP they heard heavy gunfire.
"Our forces started entering Damascus," Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) said on Telegram.
Syria War: What Syrian rebels capturing Homs, Damascus would mean
The capture of Homs, Syria's third-largest city, would cut the seat of power in the capital Damascus from the Mediterranean coast, a key bastion of the Assad clan which has ruled Syria for the past five decades.
Hassan Abdel Ghani, a leading commander of the Islamist-led rebel coalition, said the group's "operations continue to fully liberate the Damascus countryside".
Syria War: Syrian rebels say their forces control Homs
