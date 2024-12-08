Syria War Live Updates: As the fighting between the forces led by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the anti-government rebels raged on, the rebels on Sunday announced full control of Homs, the third main city in the nation, and are on their way toward Damascus. The rebel alliance, led by Islamist leader Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, launched its offensive on November 27. Since then, Aleppo - the second largest city, and Hamas fell to them.

Syria's civil war, which began with Assad's crackdown on democracy protests, has killed more than 5,00,000 people and forced more than half the population to flee their homes. According to the United Nations, the violence has displaced 3.7 lakh people.

US President-elect Donald Trump reacted to the raging conflict in Syria, saying that the US should "not get involved" in the situation. "Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, and the United States should have nothing to do with it. This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved," he said on his Truth Social platform.

Here are the latest live updates on the Syria war: