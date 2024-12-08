What's Happening In Syria? 5 Big Developments As Rebels Take Over

The Bashar al-Assad government has, by all means, fallen in Syria. The Sunni-majority country, rocked by a fierce rebellion against a Shia ruler, now looks ahead for a new start after half a century.

Here are 5 big developments in Syria: The Syrian army command has informed its soldiers that the Assad regime has fallen after the rebels declared that President Assad has fled the country. "We declare the city of Damascus free," they said on Telegram as they stomped into the capital this morning. The rebels also announced the start of a "new era" for Syria. "After 50 years of oppression under Baath rule, and 13 years of crimes and tyranny and (forced) displacement, we announce today the end of this dark period and the start of a new era for Syria," they said. The Syrian rebels have called on citizens staying abroad to return to a "free Syria". This morning, they broke into Sednaya jail - known for the darkest abuses under Assad regime - and set the prisoners free. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali has vowed to cooperate with any leadership that the people choose. Stating that he is ready for any handover process, he said in a Facebook broadcast, "We are ready to cooperate and offer all possible facilities." The rebel forces' leader has asserted that government institutions will remain under the Prime Minister until the handover process is over. Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, who heads the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has ordered the "military forces" in Damascus not to approach the institutions.

