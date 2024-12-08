Syria Power Circle: Bashar Al-Assad's Brother, Sister's Roles In Regime

Behind the smoke and chaos of Syria's ongoing turmoil, the Al-Assad family stands as the untouchable core -- a dynasty that has moulded the country's fate for over half a century. At the centre is Bashar al-Assad. Often called "a dictator without a dictator," his power relies not just on his leadership, but on the unyielding support of his closest family members. His brother Maher, a fiery officer who commands Syria's most loyal forces, his sister Bushra, nicknamed "the Iron Lady" for her cold, strategic mind, and her husband Asef Shawkat, a military general whose rise through Syria's labyrinthine intelligence services is as calculated as it is ruthless, all play vital roles in keeping the regime's fragile grip on power intact.

Here's a closer look at the key players within the regime's inner circle:

Maher Al-Assad

Fifty-six-year-old Maher al-Assad, Bashar's younger brother, commands Syria's Republican Guard and the 4th Armoured Division, making him a key figure in both Syria's military and its alliance with Iran. Known as the hardliner of the family, Maher is described as "the ruthless face of power" and oversees the Shabiha militia, which protects the Assad regime's interests.

Sanctioned by the EU in 2011 for his role in violence against protesters, Maher's reputation for cruelty is reflected in protests that often target him directly. He has also been linked to the 1999 shooting of his brother-in-law, Asef Shawkat, and named a suspect in the 2005 assassination of Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri.

Anisa Makhlouf

Anisa Makhlouf, widow of the late Syrian President Hafez al-Assad and mother of Bashar, may keep a low profile, but she holds the final say on all matters within the Assad family. "Decisions are made collectively in the family's inner circle, but Anisa has the last say," said Wael al-Hafez, a member of the Syrian opposition in exile, according to the feminist blog Les Martiennes.

Bushra Al-Assad

Born in 1960, Bushra Al-Assad is Bashar's only sister and a trained pharmacist. Like her brother Maher, she is known as a hawk within the regime and plays a significant role as Bashar's secretary. In the mid-1990s, she married Asef Shawkat. Bushra has also had a strained relationship with Bashar's wife, Asma. According to former Syrian diplomat Mohammed Daoud, Bushra long prevented Asma from assuming the title of Syria's "First Lady," a title she preferred to keep with her mother, Anisa. She has business ties with Rami Makhlouf, Bashar's maternal cousin.

Rami Makhlouf

Rami Makhlouf, Bashar al-Assad's first cousin, controls about 60 per cent of Syria's business. Born in 1965, he's considered Syria's richest man, with interests in telecommunications, retail, energy, banking, and transportation. The US sanctioned him in 2008 for abusing political influence, and the EU followed in 2011, accusing him of funding the crackdown on protesters.

Hated for corruption, Rami Makhlouf recently announced plans to donate part of his fortune to charity. His brother, Hafez Makhlouf, heads Syria's civilian intelligence service.

Asef Shawkat

General Asef Shawkat, an Alawite military officer, married Bashar al-Assad's sister, Bushra, in 1995. Initially rejected by the Assad family, he eventually gained their trust and built a close relationship with Bashar. Asef Shawkat quickly rose through the ranks, serving as Head of Military Intelligence, then Deputy Military Intelligence Chief, and later Chief of Military Intelligence until 2005. Despite facing international controversies, he was reassigned as Deputy Chief-of-Staff in 2008. He, along with Maher al-Assad, is linked to the 2005 assassination of Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

Asma Al-Assad

Born in London in 1975 to a Syrian diplomat family, Asma Al-Assad married Bashar al-Assad in December 2000. The couple has three sons: Hafez, Zein, and Karim. Asma holds degrees in computer science and French literature from King's College London and worked in investment banking before marrying Bashar. She played a key role in shaping Bashar's image as a moderate reformer. In 2005, she launched an organisation to encourage Syrian youth to embrace "active citizenship." Rumors suggest that, since the uprising began, Asma has exiled herself in London with their children.