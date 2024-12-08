The Rise Of Ba'ath Party And How It Solidified Its Hold On Syria

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has fled Damascus as rebel forces, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, entered the capital, marking what they have called the “end of the era of tyranny.” This follows over a decade of civil war that has devastated Syria. Since his father Hafez al-Assad seized power in 1971, Syria's political structure has been dominated by three key pillars: the Ba'ath Party, the Alawite minority, and the Syrian Army, which have formed the foundation of the Assad regime and its ruling elite. The Ba'ath Party, a pan-Arab socialist movement, has shaped Syria's governance for decades since its establishment in the mid-20th century.

The Ba'ath Movement

The Arab Baʽath Movement, founded by Michel Aflaq in 1940, was the precursor to the Arab Socialist Baʽath Party. Initially named the Arab Ihya Movement (Arab Revitalisation Movement), it focused on Arab nationalism and socialism.

The movement became involved in anti-colonial activities, including supporting Iraq during the Anglo-Iraqi War in 1941. Aflaq also ran for the Syrian parliament in 1943 but lost. Afterward, the movement worked with other political parties, including Akram El-Hourani's Arab Socialist Movement. In 1947, the Arab Ihya Movement merged with Al-Arsuzi's Arab Baʽath Party, and in the 1950s, El-Hourani's movement joined as well, creating the Arab Socialist Baʽath Party.

The Formation of the Ba'ath Party

The Ba'ath Party is a political organisation that has dominated Syrian life for nearly five decades. Initially focused on Arab nationalism and pan-Arab unity, the Baath Party's slogan, "unity, freedom, socialism," appealed to many across the Middle East in the mid-20th century. Its goal was to challenge Western-backed governments and establish a modern, industrial economy.

The Ba'ath Party in Syria

In 1963, military officers including Hafez Al-Assad seized control of Syria through a coup, making the party shift to military dominance. The Ba'ath Party's ideological roots clashed with its military wing, causing rifts, and by 1970, Hafez al-Assad consolidated his power, sidelining civilian leaders like Aflaq.

After Assad's rise to power in 1971, the party solidified its hold on Syria, using a combination of political repression and strategic alliances with the Alawite minority, the military, and key tribal groups. The Ba'ath Party's power was intertwined with the Assad family's rule, creating a highly centralised regime that, while espousing socialism and Arab unity, became increasingly authoritarian.

The 1973 constitution granted the Ba'ath Party unique status as the “leader of the state and society,” embedding it into every facet of Syrian life – from schools to government and military structures.

Bashar Al-Assad, who succeeded his father Hafez as president in 2000, initially appeared as a reformer but faced backlash as his attempts to open the system fell short. The party continued to thrive in an increasingly authoritarian state, with opposition stifled by brutal force, such as in the 1982 Hama massacre. Despite calls for reform, the Baath Party remained central to Syria's political structure. Bashar's rule faced significant unrest in 2011, but the party's leadership, largely loyal to the Assad family, held firm.

The Syrian vs Iraqi Ba'ath Parties

Although both the Syrian and Iraqi branches of the Ba'ath Party shared common origins and ideals, their paths diverged significantly after the party's initial rise to power in both countries.

In Syria, the Ba'ath Party evolved under Hafez al-Assad and later his son, Bashar al-Assad. The party upheld the principles of Arab unity and socialism but focused heavily on maintaining control through a close-knit alliance with the Alawite minority and the military. The Assad family's inner circle played a key role in decision-making, ensuring the party's grip on power.

In Iraq, Saddam Hussein led the Ba'ath Party with a more authoritarian and nationalist approach. Unlike Syria, Saddam did not rely on a specific minority group to consolidate power but instead promoted a strong Arab nationalist agenda. His regime was marked by aggressive internal purges and brutal policies toward ethnic minorities, such as Kurds and Shiites, to maintain control.

Though both parties aimed for Arab unity, Saddam's vision was more focused on Iraq's dominance in the Arab world, often leading to policies that conflicted with Syria's interests, including Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990.