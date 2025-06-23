Advertisement

Pics: 20 Killed, Dozens Wounded In Suicide Bombing On Syrian Church

The United Nations condemned the attack, the first of its kind in the Syrian capital since Islamist-led forces toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.

Syria's foreign ministry described the attack as "a desperate attempt to undermine national coexistence".

At least 20 people were killed Sunday in a suicide attack on a church in Damascus, authorities said, with Syria's interior ministry blaming a member of the Islamic State group.

This is the first attack on a church since the countrys civil war erupted in 2011.

The attack took place in Dweila on the outskirts of Damascus inside the Mar Elias Church.

The church was full of worshippers including children and the elderly when the blast happened.

The church caught fire and the remains of wooden benches thrown all the way to the entrance.

Authorities said at least 20 people were killed and dozens wounded.

Security remains one of the greatest challenges for Syrias new authorities.

Syria's foreign ministry described the attack as "a desperate attempt to undermine national coexistence and to destabilise the country".

