Pics: 20 Killed, Dozens Wounded In Suicide Bombing On Syrian Church

At least 20 people were killed Sunday in a suicide attack on a church in Damascus, authorities said, with Syria's interior ministry blaming a member of the Islamic State group.
The United Nations condemned the attack, the first of its kind in the Syrian capital since Islamist-led forces toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.
Syria's foreign ministry described the attack as "a desperate attempt to undermine national coexistence and to destabilise the country".
