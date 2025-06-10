Syria Mandates Full Body Swimwear For Women On Public Beaches

Syria's new Islamist authorities said on Tuesday that women going to public beaches must wear burkinis or other "decent" clothes that cover the body, giving some private venues an exemption.

In the largely conservative country, few women wear swimsuits that reveal their body.

Six months after Islamist-led forces toppled longtime Syria ruler Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian tourism ministry announced in a statement that beachgoers must wear "more decent" clothes, citing the "public's interest" as a reason.

Women must wear "burkinis or swimwear that covers more of the body" on public beaches, the statement said.

Outside of swimming areas, women must wear loose-fitting clothing while men are not allowed to be topless.

Private beach clubs and venues considered "luxurious" by authorities do not have to abide by the new rules, with the tourism ministry saying "Western swimsuits are allowed" there within the limits of "general morals".

Other private establishments must follow the modesty rules.

Generally while out in public, Syrians are asked to "wear loose clothing, cover the shoulders and knees and avoid transparent and tight clothing", according to the ministry's statement, which did not specify if and how the rules may be enforced.

The announcement drew mixed reactions from social media users, adding to concerns among some Syrians over personal freedoms since the new authorities took power in December.

"Syria is a moderate and open country, and it should accommodate everyone without restrictions," a woman called Shaza said on Facebook, adding that "the ministry should reconsider its decision".

A man, Yahya Qabisho, expressed support for the new rules which he said reflected a "duty" to respect "the culture of Syrian society".

In May, a nightclub in Damascus came under attack by armed men, killing one woman.

Social media videos have showed young men chanting religious slogans and demanding the closure of bars in the capital that serve alcohol.

