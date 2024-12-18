Advertisement

Syria Ex-Rebel Military Chief Calls For End To "Terrorist" Label

He also called on Western governments to lift the "terrorist" designation from HTS and its leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Damascus:

The military chief of Syria's victorious Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham called on the international community Tuesday to find a solution to Israel's repeated strikes and "incursion" into Syrian territory.

"We view the Israeli strikes on military sites and the incursion into southern Syria as injust... we call on the international community to find a solution to this matter," Murhaf Abu Qasra, known by his nom de guerre Abu Hassan al-Hamawi, said in an interview with AFP.

He also called on Western governments to lift the "terrorist" designation from HTS and its leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

