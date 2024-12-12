NDTV Exclusive: Glimpse Of An Assad-Free Syria, What The Future Looks Like

The fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime has pushed Syria into a new era. The sudden collapse of the regime, in power for over half a century, has left many grappling with the practical and symbolic changes that will shape the future of the war-torn nation.

In Damascus, scenes of jubilation mingled with unease. Families stormed prisons in search of missing loved ones, while rebel factions continued to engage with each other, and foreign actors, to restore order. The collapse of the Assad regime leaves a power vacuum fraught with challenges.

Civilians throng Damascus' historic Umayyad Square to celebrate Assad's fall. Photo: Abdo Fayyad

Speaking exclusively with NDTV, Syrian journalist and filmmaker Abdo Fayyad, in Damascus, says the culmination of the rebel offensive has its roots in 2016 in Idlib in northwestern Syria. Initially limited to Idlib city and its northern countryside, opposition offensives over the years brought control over these areas. This unprecedented sweep of victories marked the beginning of a post-Assad Syria.

"Since 2016, Idlib city and its northern countryside have been under opposition control," Mr Fayyad told NDTV. "Following offensives conducted by opposition forces the previous year, effective control over Idlib city and parts of its surrounding countryside was established. However, in 2019, opposition forces lost key cities, including Saraqib, Maarat al-Numan, and Khan Shaykhun. By late 2024, the opposition regained control of these cities, as well as Aleppo, Hama, Homs, and Damascus."

Photo Credit: Syrians out in the streets of Damascus carrying opposition flags. Photo: Abdo Fayyad

One pressing concern is the safety of Syria's diverse communities, including Christians, Druze, and other minorities. Cities like Aleppo, Hama, Damascus, and Lattakia - known for their cultural and religious diversity - have so far reported no instances of mistreatment, however, ISIS still remains active in some pockets of Syria even though they no longer hold large territories.

"Opposition forces have been actively reaching out to community leaders to ensure a harmonious transfer and transition in post-Assad Syria," Mr Fayyad said.

Operation 'Deter Aggression'

The opposition's military operations, termed "Operation Deter Aggression," are led by the armed group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), and supported by various factions. Their primary aim is to facilitate the return of displaced Syrians and secure opposition-held territories. With 7.2 million internally displaced people and 6.3 million refugees abroad, this initiative holds significant implications for millions yearning to rebuild their lives.

There is also a big question hanging over the presence of Russian forces near the port city of Tartus and the Lebanese border. Rebel leaders, however, have taken a conciliatory approach, Mr Fayyad said. "The opposition assured diplomatic personnel of their safety and protection. Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani, the leader of HTS has publicly reassured Iraq that the Syrian conflict would not spill over into its borders."

A rebel fighter on the streets of Damascus' old town.

Photo Credit: AFP

The rebel advance has prompted waves of displaced Syrians to return to their hometowns. Roads once dominated by military convoys are now filled with families carrying their belongings. For many, this marks the end of years of displacement. Checkpoints once manned by government forces now stand abandoned, replaced by opposition fighters trying to maintain order.

Rebel leaders have announced plans for a transitional government led by Mohammed al-Bashir, a seasoned administrator from rebel-held northwestern Syria. His immediate tasks include stabilising the capital, restoring public services, and addressing the fears of communities that once supported the regime.

A New Flag

Following the announcement on state television by Syrian rebels that Assad's 50-year family rule had come to an end, the opposition's green, white, black, and red flags were raised across the country. Similar celebrations erupted in Germany, Turkey, and Greece, with large crowds waving these flags in a show of solidarity.

The regime fell, so did the Syrian flag. A car in Damascus sports new colours. Photo: Abdo Fayyad

The flag adopted by the rebels features green at the top, white in the middle, and black at the bottom, with three red stars placed centrally. This flag is a modern adaptation of the one first introduced in 1932 when Syria gained independence from France.

"Originally, the three red stars represented the three districts of Syria: the 'states' of Aleppo, Damascus, and Deir ez-Zor. The red-banded flag was adopted in 1958 during the union between Syria and Egypt. In 2011, following the outbreak of the Syrian revolution against the regime, the old flag reemerged and was widely used by protesters across various provinces during demonstrations demanding the fall of the regime. This flag represents the revolution in Syria's history against all injustices against Syria and the aspiration of the Syrian people to be free," Mr Fayyad said.

The Challenges

Healthcare infrastructure in Syria has faced relentless targeting. World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a recent briefing expressed concern over the escalating crisis caused by the fighting. "The appointment in the last few hours of a transitional government in the Syrian Arab Republic is bringing new hope to a country that has suffered so much," he said.

Syria's healthcare system, already weakened by nearly 14 years of conflict, faces immense pressure as it tries to address the needs of displaced populations and those potentially returning to Syria.

"All of the injured people are treated as well as possible given that some of the hospitals have been targeted by Assad regime forces. Even with repeated targeting of emergency services, they have been able to provide treatment, but with great difficulty," Mr Fayyad told NDTV.

Families out in numbers on the streets of Damascus waving the new Syrian flag. Photo: Abdo Fayyad

The Captagon trade, which flourished under the Assad regime, poses another challenge.

Under Assad, Syria became a major hub for the production and trafficking of Captagon, an addictive stimulant that is widely smuggled into Gulf states. Originally developed in 1961 by the German company Degussa Pharma Gruppe, Captagon was intended as a safer alternative to amphetamine and methamphetamine, which were used to treat conditions like narcolepsy, fatigue, and certain behavioral disorders. However, its addictive properties and harmful effects on mental and physical health led to its global prohibition by the 1980s.

While the Syrian government denied any involvement in the drug trade, analysts argue that the production and smuggling of Captagon have generated billions of dollars for Assa. Many highways and major roads in northwestern and eastern Syria are used for Captagon trade.

"The primary player in this trade is the Assad regime and its militias, which openly promoted and assisted in the growth of this dangerous drug trade. However, with Assad fleeing the country, these militias have been ended and those left will lack the resources and facilities to manufacture Captagon or smuggle it across borders," Mr Fayyad said.

What Now

Syria's new de facto rulers, led by HTS, are making some changes. Gone are the omnipresent images of Assad. Instead, the city now carries the mark of its new rulers, with police officers in newly issued uniforms, government buildings buzzing with activity, and public billboards announcing a shift in policy.

HTS leader Ahmed al-Shara, known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, has publicly outlined the necessity of maintaining security and stability effort to avoid the fate of other post-revolutionary governments that quickly descended into chaos.

A restaurant in Damascus's Marja neighbourhood packed late into the night to feed the hungry revellers. Photo: Abdo Fayyad

The international community has responded with a mix of caution and engagement. While the United States and the United Nations have called for inclusive governance, regional powers like Israel and Turkey are working to protect their interests. Israeli airstrikes have targeted Syrian military assets, citing concerns over potential threats from the new leadership. Turkey has intensified its campaign against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.

"The journey ahead will be difficult," Mr Fayyad concluded. "But the resilience of the Syrian people offers a glimmer of hope."